Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] moved up 14.94: Why It’s Important

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.36%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Capricor Therapeutics Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Johns Hopkins University to Expand its Exosome Platform Technology Portfolio.

-Portfolio Will Now Include Exclusive Rights to Engineered Exosomes for Vaccines and Therapeutics-.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell- and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced that it has signed an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) to include engineered exosomes for vaccines and therapeutics as part of the Company’s exosome technology portfolio.

Over the last 12 months, CAPR stock dropped by -46.59%. The average equity rating for CAPR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.83 million, with 20.41 million shares outstanding and 19.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 458.96K shares, CAPR stock reached a trading volume of 8939408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $6.50 to $8.60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2018, representing the official price target for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.15 to $6.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CAPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 349.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

CAPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.36. With this latest performance, CAPR shares dropped by -1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.80 for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capricor Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4412.56. Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4401.94.

Return on Total Capital for CAPR is now -65.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.10. Additionally, CAPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] managed to generate an average of -$525,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

CAPR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAPR.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 15.30% of CAPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 343,011, which is approximately 0.436% of the company’s market cap and around 2.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 305,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 million in CAPR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.72 million in CAPR stock with ownership of nearly -36.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR] by around 408,413 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 155,409 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 931,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,495,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAPR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,037 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 34,675 shares during the same period.