Canaccord Genuity lifts Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE: VET] jumped around 0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.55 at the close of the session, up 2.86%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Annual General Meeting.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (“Vermilion”, “We”, “Our”, “Us” or the “Company”) (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce the voting results from our annual meeting of shareholders held on April 28, 2021. A total of 40,454,887 common shares representing 25.46% of Vermilion’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the meeting.

The vote on each matter was conducted by ballot. The manner in which the proxies were voted or ballots cast, as applicable, in respect of each matter is set out below.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is now 69.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VET Stock saw the intraday high of $7.955 and lowest of $7.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.92, which means current price is +74.36% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, VET reached a trading volume of 3095648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Vermilion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vermilion Energy Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30.

Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, VET shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.22 for Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.15, while it was recorded at 7.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.79 and a Gross Margin at -7.69. Vermilion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.01.

Return on Total Capital for VET is now -5.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.72. Additionally, VET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. [VET] managed to generate an average of -$2,031,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vermilion Energy Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vermilion Energy Inc. go to 22.76%.

There are presently around $184 million, or 19.53% of VET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,255,294, which is approximately -0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 2.31% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, holding 2,511,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.96 million in VET stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $13.81 million in VET stock with ownership of nearly 251.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vermilion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Vermilion Energy Inc. [NYSE:VET] by around 6,770,016 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 4,352,071 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 13,245,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,368,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VET stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,179,648 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,585 shares during the same period.