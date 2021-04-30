Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] Stock trading around $31.38 per share: What’s Next?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] traded at a high on 04/29/21, posting a 8.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.38. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2021 Q1 Financial Results and Strong Operating Margin Expansion.

Q1 Diluted EPS of $0.63 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.72.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Q1 Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 4.1% at Outback Steakhouse and 3.3% Combined U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6165005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at 4.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.09%.

The market cap for BLMN stock reached $2.83 billion, with 87.69 million shares outstanding and 80.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, BLMN reached a trading volume of 6165005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $28.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $22, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on BLMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 627.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 84.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has BLMN stock performed recently?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.61. With this latest performance, BLMN shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.02 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.35, while it was recorded at 29.00 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.36. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.01.

Return on Total Capital for BLMN is now -1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -181.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58,653.61. Additionally, BLMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53,454.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] managed to generate an average of -$2,061 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted -0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to 2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

There are presently around $2,794 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,529,919, which is approximately 5.316% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,388,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.49 million in BLMN stocks shares; and JANA PARTNERS LLC, currently with $115.28 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly -29.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 17,004,736 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 13,430,117 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,594,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,028,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,140,255 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,698,457 shares during the same period.