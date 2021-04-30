Barclays lifts Tenaris S.A. [TS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.76%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Tenaris Announces 2021 First Quarter Results.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Net cash / debt and Free Cash Flow. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, TS stock rose by 51.55%. The one-year Tenaris S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.28. The average equity rating for TS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.47 billion, with 590.27 million shares outstanding and 233.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, TS stock reached a trading volume of 5085244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $27, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on TS stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 16.25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

TS Stock Performance Analysis:

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, TS shares dropped by -6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.80, while it was recorded at 21.77 for the last single week of trading, and 15.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tenaris S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.93. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.33.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now -0.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.78. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of -$29,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

TS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenaris S.A. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -127.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 11.90% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,358,221, which is approximately -7.486% of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 9,836,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.79 million in TS stocks shares; and WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $191.37 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly -0.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 7,493,486 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 10,001,296 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 45,224,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,719,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,296,271 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,321,134 shares during the same period.