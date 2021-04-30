Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -2.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $22.71 price per share at the time. The company report on April 23, 2021 that Ballard Issues Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2020.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced the publication of its second annual ESG report, “Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2020”, highlighting the Company’s 2020 performance in a number of key areas relevant to long-term sustainability of its business, and demonstrating an ongoing commitment to transparency and environmental leadership in the fuel cell industry. In 2020, Ballard continued its important work toward the Company’s “Mission Carbon Zero 2030” initiative with a goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

“At Ballard, we recognize the growing investor and stakeholder interest in companies squarely addressing issues tied to creating enduring, sustainable value – issues like purpose, long-term strategy and climate change,” said Randy MacEwen, Ballard President and CEO. “As a purpose-driven company with a vision to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet, we are making clear progress on our own ESG journey at Ballard. We were intentional in our ESG work in 2020, resulting in reduced emissions, increased investment in our People, strengthened governance, and increased scope and level of transparency in our 2020 ESG Report. Beyond the progress we made in reducing our own operational carbon footprint, we completed ‘cradle-to-gate’ GHG assessments of our key fuel cell products. And, in a challenging 2020 marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, we strengthened our employee value proposition, with a continued prioritization on the safety and wellness of our People. We continue to strive to be ‘a great place to work’, with challenging and rewarding careers, and a culture and climate that foster innovation, collaboration, psychological safety, diversity and inclusion.”.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 268.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.94 billion with the latest information. BLDP stock price has been found in the range of $22.20 to $23.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 3380396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $32.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.92.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.15. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.49, while it was recorded at 21.97 for the last single week of trading, and 21.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.90 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

There are presently around $1,746 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,218,285, which is approximately 80096136.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,261,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.19 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $81.85 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 101.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 38,451,495 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 13,537,702 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 24,901,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,890,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,389,914 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,877,175 shares during the same period.