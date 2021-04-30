AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] Is Currently 8.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.54%. The company report on April 29, 2021 that AtriCure’s EPi-Sense System Approved by FDA for Treatment of Long-Standing Persistent Afib Patients.

FDA approval results in the only label of its kind for more than 3 million patients in the United States, significantly expanding AtriCure’s addressable market.

Superiority trial showed a 29% difference in effectiveness at 12 months and a 35% difference in effectiveness at 18 months for long-standing persistent Afib patients.

Over the last 12 months, ATRC stock rose by 83.62%. The one-year AtriCure Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.61. The average equity rating for ATRC stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 45.63 million shares outstanding and 44.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 406.87K shares, ATRC stock reached a trading volume of 1230669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRC shares is $71.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for AtriCure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $63 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for AtriCure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on ATRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AtriCure Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.27.

AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, ATRC shares gained by 20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.84 for AtriCure Inc. [ATRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.45, while it was recorded at 69.15 for the last single week of trading, and 50.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.52 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. AtriCure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.32.

Return on Total Capital for ATRC is now -11.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.33. Additionally, ATRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AtriCure Inc. [ATRC] managed to generate an average of -$64,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AtriCure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AtriCure Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AtriCure Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $3,107 million, or 98.10% of ATRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,762,598, which is approximately 5.508% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,860,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.81 million in ATRC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $169.07 million in ATRC stock with ownership of nearly 8.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AtriCure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in AtriCure Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRC] by around 7,884,714 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 6,068,441 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 30,527,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,480,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRC stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,587,762 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 557,532 shares during the same period.