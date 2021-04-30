America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] moved down -0.21: Why It’s Important

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] closed the trading session at $14.30 on 04/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.18, while the highest price level was $14.51. The company report on April 29, 2021 that América Móvil Files 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F on April 28, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.65 percent and weekly performance of -1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 3701593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMX stock trade performance evaluation

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.46 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.73, while it was recorded at 14.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.45 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +37.59. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 17.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.38. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,025.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 9.33%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 17,314,585 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 23,431,698 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 192,394,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,140,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,286,420 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 805,106 shares during the same period.