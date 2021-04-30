Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Stock trading around $177.68 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.29% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.08%. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Airbnb to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that the company’s first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The one-year Airbnb Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.71. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.31 billion, with 284.36 million shares outstanding and 80.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, ABNB stock reached a trading volume of 3106702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $188.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 7.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.89.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.36, while it was recorded at 176.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.79 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -135.71.

Return on Total Capital for ABNB is now -85.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -115.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -437.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.71. Additionally, ABNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] managed to generate an average of -$819,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,553 million, or 67.10% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 11,232,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,769,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $862.72 million in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 80,768,144 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 67,751 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,850,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 391 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,640,428 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 49,267 shares during the same period.