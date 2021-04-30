1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] Stock trading around $29.89 per share: What’s Next?

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ: FLWS] price surged by 20.48 percent to reach at $5.08. The company report on April 29, 2021 that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Board Increases Stock Repurchase Program to $40 Million.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading e-commerce provider of products and services designed to inspire more human expression, connection, and celebration, reported that it had received a new authorization from its Board of Directors increasing funds available for stock repurchase to $40 million. The new authorization replenishes and increases a previous $30 million authorization that had approximately $4 million remaining after the Company had returned approximately $26 million to shareholders by repurchasing shares over the past two years.

Chris McCann, CEO, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., said, “We believe our stock is a very compelling investment and repurchasing our shares enables us to return additional value to our shareholders.”.

A sum of 3512006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 879.09K shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares reached a high of $30.14 and dropped to a low of $27.87 until finishing in the latest session at $29.89.

Guru’s Opinion on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $23, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on FLWS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLWS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FLWS Stock Performance Analysis:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, FLWS shares gained by 15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.53, while it was recorded at 25.46 for the last single week of trading, and 26.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.58 and a Gross Margin at +39.59. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.96.

Return on Total Capital for FLWS is now 16.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.73. Additionally, FLWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] managed to generate an average of $13,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 108.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.10.1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FLWS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLWS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. go to 20.00%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $777 million, or 88.00% of FLWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLWS stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 4,586,347, which is approximately 32.625% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,919,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.43 million in FLWS stocks shares; and WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC, currently with $51.43 million in FLWS stock with ownership of nearly 25.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [NASDAQ:FLWS] by around 6,885,541 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,135,099 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 16,302,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,322,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLWS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,289,196 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,464,300 shares during the same period.