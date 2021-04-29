why Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.18

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] slipped around -1.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.98 at the close of the session, down -9.33%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Yatsen Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that the Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 21, 2021.

The annual report is available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.yatsenglobal.com and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon written request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Yatsen Holding Limited, 38F, Poly Midtown Plaza, No.23 East Xuanyue Street, Haizhu District, Guangzhou 510330, Guangdong Province, People’s Republic of China.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 5572377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $20.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.31, while it was recorded at 11.62 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.26 and a Gross Margin at +64.28. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.36.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now -58.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.70. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] managed to generate an average of -$98,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 93,878,334 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 228,500 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 202,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,904,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,823,145 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 228,500 shares during the same period.