why The RealReal Inc. [REAL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.46

The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ: REAL] jumped around 2.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.60 at the close of the session, up 8.84%. The company report on April 26, 2021 that The RealReal Announces Timing of Its First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call.

The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods— announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2021, after the market closes on May 10, 2021.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing (866) 996-5385 in the U.S. or (270) 215-9574 internationally. The passcode for the call is 8157017. The call will also be available via live webcast at investor.therealreal.com.

The RealReal Inc. stock is now 31.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. REAL Stock saw the intraday high of $25.74 and lowest of $22.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.22, which means current price is +30.41% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, REAL reached a trading volume of 3415280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The RealReal Inc. [REAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $30.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for The RealReal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The RealReal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on REAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The RealReal Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08.

How has REAL stock performed recently?

The RealReal Inc. [REAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, REAL shares gained by 24.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.78, while it was recorded at 23.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.99 for the last 200 days.

The RealReal Inc. [REAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The RealReal Inc. [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.62 and a Gross Margin at +56.25. The RealReal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.62.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -42.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.99. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The RealReal Inc. [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$67,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The RealReal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The RealReal Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The RealReal Inc. go to 38.60%.

Insider trade positions for The RealReal Inc. [REAL]

There are presently around $1,906 million, or 91.90% of REAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,124,663, which is approximately -18.681% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,571,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $142.63 million in REAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $134.56 million in REAL stock with ownership of nearly 11.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The RealReal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in The RealReal Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL] by around 15,034,600 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 15,052,437 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 44,359,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,446,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAL stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,412,339 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 9,337,400 shares during the same period.