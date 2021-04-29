why The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.67

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [NASDAQ: CHEF] slipped around -2.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.69 at the close of the session, down -7.13%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 26, 2021.

Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2021:.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock is now 27.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CHEF Stock saw the intraday high of $35.51 and lowest of $31.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.56, which means current price is +37.12% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 421.78K shares, CHEF reached a trading volume of 1313577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHEF shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $15 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $16, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CHEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHEF in the course of the last twelve months was 34.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has CHEF stock performed recently?

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, CHEF shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.95, while it was recorded at 34.33 for the last single week of trading, and 22.52 for the last 200 days.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Total Capital for CHEF is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.94. Additionally, CHEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF] managed to generate an average of -$37,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. [CHEF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. go to 21.20%.