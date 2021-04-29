why Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE: PBI] jumped around 1.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.73 at the close of the session, up 13.67%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Pitney Bowes Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity for Second Consecutive Year.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, announced it has been named to Forbes magazine’s America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 list for the second consecutive year. In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes identified The Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of over 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 1,000 people in the United States.

Pitney Bowes Inc. stock is now 57.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.06 and lowest of $8.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.50, which means current price is +58.21% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 11984832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Pitney Bowes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PBI stock performed recently?

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, PBI shares gained by 23.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 243.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.63, while it was recorded at 8.75 for the last single week of trading, and 6.71 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.30. Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for PBI is now 4.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,228.40. Additionally, PBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,836.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI] managed to generate an average of -$16,666 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Pitney Bowes Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI.

Insider trade positions for Pitney Bowes Inc. [PBI]

There are presently around $1,213 million, or 78.60% of PBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,330,336, which is approximately 0.482% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,574,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.0 million in PBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $62.98 million in PBI stock with ownership of nearly -0.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Pitney Bowes Inc. [NYSE:PBI] by around 14,568,947 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 18,756,081 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 91,374,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,699,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,017,723 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,960,436 shares during the same period.