why EQT Corporation [EQT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.23

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] gained 4.83% on the last trading session, reaching $19.54 price per share at the time.

EQT Corporation represents 275.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.45 billion with the latest information. EQT stock price has been found in the range of $18.6809 to $19.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 3963445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $23.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Siebert Williams Shank analysts kept a Hold rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for EQT stock

EQT Corporation [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.43. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.17 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.18, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.36 and a Gross Margin at -23.79. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.38.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now -5.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.49. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,549,946 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $5,409 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 31,781,884, which is approximately 7.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,382,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $495.97 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $482.9 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly 14.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 51,226,297 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 19,048,815 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 206,546,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,821,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,684,861 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,475,496 shares during the same period.