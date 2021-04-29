why Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.60

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] gained 3.29% on the last trading session, reaching $14.75 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Desktop Metal Qualifies 316L Stainless Steel for High Volume Manufacturing With the Production System.

With 316L, Businesses Can Produce Cost-Effective, End-Use Metal Parts for Extreme Temperature, Highly Corrosive Applications on the World’s Fastest Metal 3D Printing Platform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a leader in mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions, announced it has qualified the use of 316L stainless steel for the Production System™ platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass Jetting™ (SPJ) technology designed to achieve the fastest build speeds in the metal additive manufacturing market.

Desktop Metal Inc. represents 224.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.34 billion with the latest information. DM stock price has been found in the range of $13.90 to $14.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 4112236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 202.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for DM stock

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 13.95 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $1,033 million, or 42.20% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 28,416,088, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.70% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,721,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.39 million in DM stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $116.61 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 323.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 65,312,347 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 12,053,795 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 7,317,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,048,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,532,727 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,812,488 shares during the same period.