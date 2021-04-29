Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain 27.46% so far this year. What now?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] loss -2.55% on the last trading session, reaching $70.60 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2021 that Western Digital to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on April 29, 2021.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

About Western Digital.

Western Digital Corporation represents 305.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.04 billion with the latest information. WDC stock price has been found in the range of $70.19 to $72.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 5101213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $79.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $85 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WDC shares from 52 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19.

Trading performance analysis for WDC stock

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.92, while it was recorded at 69.76 for the last single week of trading, and 50.49 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.49.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.82. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of -$3,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Digital Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $16,812 million, or 80.00% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,329,856, which is approximately -0.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,218,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $849.11 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -2.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 19,834,148 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 19,488,393 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 198,804,697 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,127,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,082,086 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 3,779,968 shares during the same period.