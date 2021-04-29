VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain 25.77% so far this year. What now?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] traded at a high on 04/28/21, posting a 15.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.44. The company report on April 27, 2021 that VistaGen Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Joanne Curley, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Curley brings extensive pharmaceutical industry experience in product development, commercialization and operations as VistaGen advances late-stage development of its product candidates for anxiety and depression disorders.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders, announced the appointment of Joanne Curley, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors (“Board”). Following the appointment of Dr. Curley, VistaGen’s Board will be comprised of seven directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4986015 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.15%.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $342.31 million, with 143.76 million shares outstanding and 109.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 4986015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock. On February 08, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for VTGN shares from 30 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 570.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.49. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 19.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 243.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 436.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.22, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1.35 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -725.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -819.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,087.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -210.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,222 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.20 and a Current Ratio set at 35.20.

Earnings analysis for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTGN.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $167 million, or 57.60% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 9,360,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 9,360,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.84 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ACUTA CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $18.3 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 65,306,884 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 325,576 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,742,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,374,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,024,963 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 233,903 shares during the same period.