Veoneer Inc. [VNE] moved down -13.73: Why It’s Important

Veoneer Inc. [NYSE: VNE] closed the trading session at $22.99 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.80, while the highest price level was $25.57. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Veoneer, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76555.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.93 percent and weekly performance of -4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 589.97K shares, VNE reached to a volume of 2669732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veoneer Inc. [VNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNE shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Veoneer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Veoneer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $17, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on VNE stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VNE shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veoneer Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.12.

VNE stock trade performance evaluation

Veoneer Inc. [VNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, VNE shares gained by 0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for Veoneer Inc. [VNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.95, while it was recorded at 25.22 for the last single week of trading, and 19.80 for the last 200 days.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veoneer Inc. [VNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.84 and a Gross Margin at +9.69. Veoneer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.69.

Return on Total Capital for VNE is now -20.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veoneer Inc. [VNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.48. Additionally, VNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veoneer Inc. [VNE] managed to generate an average of -$72,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Veoneer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veoneer Inc. [VNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veoneer Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNE.

Veoneer Inc. [VNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $729 million, or 52.00% of VNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNE stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 8,023,649, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FJARDE AP-FONDEN /FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSION FUND, holding 5,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.44 million in VNE stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $71.11 million in VNE stock with ownership of nearly -3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veoneer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Veoneer Inc. [NYSE:VNE] by around 3,177,940 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,769,181 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,769,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,716,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 698,971 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 961,587 shares during the same period.