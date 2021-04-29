Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] gain 13.76% so far this year. What now?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] traded at a high on 04/28/21, posting a 10.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.15. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Closes Public Offering of Ordinary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (“VBL Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VBLT), announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 6,901,790 ordinary shares, and, to certain investors in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,050,000 ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering, at a price to the public of $1.90 per ordinary share and $1.89 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants allow investors that have restrictions on their ability to own Company stock above a designated ownership threshold (such as 4.99% or 19.99%) to invest additional capital. In practice, the pre-funded warrants are the equivalent to ordinary shares without voting rights. All of the securities in the offering were sold by VBL Therapeutics.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The gross proceeds to the Company from the public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by VBL Therapeutics, were approximately $28.3 million. VBL Therapeutics intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2672262 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stands at 7.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.06%.

The market cap for VBLT stock reached $112.88 million, with 43.67 million shares outstanding and 37.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, VBLT reached a trading volume of 2672262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]?

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $25 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 125.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has VBLT stock performed recently?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.13. With this latest performance, VBLT shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2655.42 and a Gross Margin at -72.23. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2627.44.

Return on Total Capital for VBLT is now -67.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.18. Additionally, VBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] managed to generate an average of -$637,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VBLT.

Insider trade positions for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

There are presently around $5 million, or 21.50% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 777,772, which is approximately -5.072% of the company’s market cap and around 20.64% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 518,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in VBLT stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $0.54 million in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 375,129 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 212,074 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,507,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,095,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 367,437 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 56,840 shares during the same period.