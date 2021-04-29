Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ: UNIT] slipped around -0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.17 at the close of the session, down -0.62%. The company report on April 16, 2021 that Uniti Group Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call.

Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on May 6, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 708-4540 (or (847) 619-6397 for international callers) and the conference ID is 50149687. The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com. A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website or by telephone beginning on May 6, 2021 at approximately 8:00 PM Eastern Time. To access the telephone replay, which will be available for 14 days, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 50149687.

Uniti Group Inc. stock is now -4.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNIT Stock saw the intraday high of $11.4378 and lowest of $11.135 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.40, which means current price is +10.98% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, UNIT reached a trading volume of 5854209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNIT shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Uniti Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Uniti Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on UNIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uniti Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43.

How has UNIT stock performed recently?

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, UNIT shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 11.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.79 and a Gross Margin at +53.60. Uniti Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.97.

Return on Total Capital for UNIT is now 14.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.42. Additionally, UNIT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 177.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 103.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] managed to generate an average of -$898,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Uniti Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Uniti Group Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -105.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uniti Group Inc. go to 34.00%.

Insider trade positions for Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT]

There are presently around $2,119 million, or 84.40% of UNIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNIT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,340,971, which is approximately 13.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,077,479 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.48 million in UNIT stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $228.71 million in UNIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uniti Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Uniti Group Inc. [NASDAQ:UNIT] by around 26,569,078 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 23,145,656 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 139,958,069 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,672,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNIT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,761,039 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,311,400 shares during the same period.