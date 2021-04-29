Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] Stock trading around $7.80 per share: What’s Next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] gained 1.83% or 0.14 points to close at $7.80 with a heavy trading volume of 5074004 shares. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call for First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 after market close on May 5, 2021. The company will host a conference call to review the financial results on May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (800) 263-0877, Conference Code 5273239, approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time. You may also listen to the teleconference live via the Internet at www.twoharborsinvestment.com in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link. For those unable to attend, a telephone playback will be available beginning May 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT through June 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The playback can be accessed by calling (888) 203-1112 and providing the Conference Code 5273239. The call will also be archived on the company’s website in the Investors section under the Events and Presentations link.

It opened the trading session at $7.68, the shares rose to $7.80 and dropped to $7.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TWO points out that the company has recorded 49.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, TWO reached to a volume of 5074004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88.

Trading performance analysis for TWO stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.70. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.03 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.52. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.03.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

There are presently around $1,273 million, or 62.10% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,951,349, which is approximately 4.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,336,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $189.82 million in TWO stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $71.31 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly -5.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 14,672,925 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 17,175,931 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 131,309,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,157,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,754,146 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,554,078 shares during the same period.