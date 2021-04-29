Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain 20.75% so far this year. What now?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] gained 3.72% on the last trading session, reaching $40.73 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Trip.com Group successfully list on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Trip.com Group, a leading global travel services provider, officially listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange (under Stock Code 9961.HK). Trip.com Group is now dual listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the NASDAQ stock exchange in the US (under TCOM), the first global travel group to do so.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To celebrate the opening of trading of Trip.com Group shares on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the travel group held a ceremony at its Shanghai headquarters where James Liang, chairman of the executive board, and Jane Sun, chief executive officer, were joined by key stakeholders, investors, guests, employees, and members of the media. The listing ceremony and celebrations were livestreamed to investors and viewers around the world through Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s online platform.

Trip.com Group Limited represents 601.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.38 billion with the latest information. TCOM stock price has been found in the range of $39.57 to $40.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 4934720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $43.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.04. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.78 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.33, while it was recorded at 39.21 for the last single week of trading, and 33.35 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.77 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.73.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.21. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$109,240 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trip.com Group Limited posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 3.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $15,966 million, or 67.20% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 37,360,161, which is approximately 9.791% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 36,324,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $852.26 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 3.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 36,572,626 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 37,351,294 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 318,065,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,988,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,997,815 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,177,250 shares during the same period.