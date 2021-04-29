The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] is 37.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE: BX] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Blackstone Continues to Build Global ESG Team.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced that it is continuing to expand its Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) team, with five newly created senior positions across the U.S., Europe and Asia. The firm is adding new resources and capabilities within its business units and also building out a corporate ESG structure. Blackstone is committed to deepening ESG integration across its investment process and asset management.

The team will continue to advance Blackstone’s decade-long focus on ESG. With majority stakes in 200+ companies and 8,500+ real estate assets, Blackstone can create value through driving meaningful change for nearly half a million employees and countless communities. Last year, the firm announced a goal to reduce carbon emissions by 15 percent across all new investments globally where we control energy usage within the first three years of ownership; as well as two diversity initiatives starting in the U.S. and Europe – a target of at least one-third diverse representation on portfolio company boards for new control investments plus a program to support creating diverse hiring and career mobility.

A sum of 5143013 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. The Blackstone Group Inc. shares reached a high of $89.34 and dropped to a low of $88.12 until finishing in the latest session at $89.03.

The one-year BX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.24. The average equity rating for BX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $81.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for The Blackstone Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Blackstone Group Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

BX Stock Performance Analysis:

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.86. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.13 for The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.73, while it was recorded at 86.98 for the last single week of trading, and 62.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Blackstone Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.15.

Return on Total Capital for BX is now 11.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.34. Additionally, BX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] managed to generate an average of $330,288 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

BX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Blackstone Group Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Blackstone Group Inc. go to 16.48%.

The Blackstone Group Inc. [BX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,996 million, or 64.10% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 42,735,373, which is approximately -0.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,271,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.32 billion in BX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly -0.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Blackstone Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 629 institutional holders increased their position in The Blackstone Group Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 27,723,989 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 17,209,835 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 370,610,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,544,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,069,136 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,935,760 shares during the same period.