Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] moved down -5.81: Why It’s Important

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] closed the trading session at $40.02 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.93, while the highest price level was $40.53. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Steve Madden Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (Nasdaq: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories and apparel for women, men and children, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Amounts referred to as “Adjusted” exclude the items that are described under the heading “Non-GAAP Adjustments.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.31 percent and weekly performance of 1.16 percent. The stock has been moved at 72.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 613.62K shares, SHOO reached to a volume of 1012343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOO shares is $38.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Steven Madden Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $27 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Steven Madden Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SHOO stock. On October 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SHOO shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steven Madden Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOO in the course of the last twelve months was 128.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

SHOO stock trade performance evaluation

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, SHOO shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.06 for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.01, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading, and 29.89 for the last 200 days.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.22. Steven Madden Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Total Capital for SHOO is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.11. Additionally, SHOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] managed to generate an average of -$6,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Steven Madden Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steven Madden Ltd. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steven Madden Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,123 million, or 95.80% of SHOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,998,936, which is approximately 0.668% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,022,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.07 million in SHOO stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $216.4 million in SHOO stock with ownership of nearly -1.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steven Madden Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ:SHOO] by around 11,820,287 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,266,606 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 54,943,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,030,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOO stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,832,932 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,622,982 shares during the same period.