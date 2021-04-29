RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] moved down -24.93: Why It’s Important

RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ: RNWK] loss -24.93% or -0.85 points to close at $2.56 with a heavy trading volume of 10358714 shares. The company report on April 27, 2021 that RealNetworks, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) (“RealNetworks”) announced that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 8,250,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.70 per share pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement, for gross proceeds of $22,275,000. RealNetworks has also granted to the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,237,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. RealNetworks intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. This offering is expected to close on or about April 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $2.7505 and dropped to $2.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNWK points out that the company has recorded 55.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -271.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, RNWK reached to a volume of 10358714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]:

Brigantine have made an estimate for RealNetworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2011, representing the official price target for RealNetworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RealNetworks Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for RNWK stock

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.25. With this latest performance, RNWK shares dropped by -43.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.44, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 2.29 for the last 200 days.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.30 and a Gross Margin at +75.81. RealNetworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.10.

Return on Total Capital for RNWK is now -18.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.40. Additionally, RNWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK] managed to generate an average of -$14,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.RealNetworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RealNetworks Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNWK.

An analysis of insider ownership at RealNetworks Inc. [RNWK]

There are presently around $29 million, or 25.90% of RNWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNWK stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,378,127, which is approximately -4.347% of the company’s market cap and around 35.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,734,748 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.44 million in RNWK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.51 million in RNWK stock with ownership of nearly -3.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RealNetworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in RealNetworks Inc. [NASDAQ:RNWK] by around 1,615,799 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 633,367 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 9,135,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,384,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNWK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,312 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,186 shares during the same period.