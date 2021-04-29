Oppenheimer lifts Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.5601 during the day while it closed the day at $4.21. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Aurora Mobile Partners with Social Errands Platform UU Paotui to Jointly Promote the Development of Sharing Economy Platforms.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Zhengzhou Space-time Tunnel Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“UU Paotui”). Aurora Mobile will use its AI-powered Unification Messages System (“JG UMS”) to help UU Paotui conduct smart operations and intelligent user reach.

UU Paotui is an online errands and delivery platform for consumers in China. It optimizes its smart analytical platform and capitalizes on a rapidly growing gig economy workforce, to provide users with a diverse range of convenient services such as pick-up and deliveries for purchases, and services other errands round the clock. With over 3.2 million task workers, UU Paotui offer services to more than 50 million users and 1 million merchants in over 230 cities nationwide. After six years of iterations and product development, UU Paotui’s innovative service models have become the industry standard for the sector. The platform’s average number of orders completed per trip by each task worker continues to rank No.1, boosting UU Paotui as China’s leading intracity on-demand delivery service provider.

Aurora Mobile Limited stock has also gained 24.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JG stock has inclined by 19.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 139.20% and gained 18.26% year-on date.

The market cap for JG stock reached $379.87 million, with 116.73 million shares outstanding and 62.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, JG reached a trading volume of 11851301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Aurora Mobile Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.93. With this latest performance, JG shares gained by 4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 3.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +43.72. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.72.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -29.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.11. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$57,410 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Mobile Limited posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JG.

There are presently around $87 million, or 22.90% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 10,978,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.43% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 7,998,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.67 million in JG stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $3.93 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 1,377,013 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,349 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 19,199,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,619,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,377,013 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,715 shares during the same period.