Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $406.20 million, up 12.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] price surged by 4.72 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on April 14, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT board member Alexander Hansson.

Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Dear Shareholders and Investors,.

A sum of 3579004 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.17M shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited shares reached a high of $3.36 and dropped to a low of $3.17 until finishing in the latest session at $3.33.

The one-year NAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.76. The average equity rating for NAT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $4.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.70 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.20 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.86. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.11.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 8.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.54. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $145 million, or 30.70% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,721,613, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,838,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.11 million in NAT stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $13.32 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 62.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 5,892,182 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,127,539 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 31,543,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,563,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,073 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,345,888 shares during the same period.