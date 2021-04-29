Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] is -8.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: NEPT] price surged by 5.97 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on April 29, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NEPT.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEPT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-01386, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Neptune securities during the Class Period, you have until May 17, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

A sum of 24750671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.29M shares. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $1.58 and dropped to a low of $1.35 until finishing in the latest session at $1.42.

Guru’s Opinion on Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on NEPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54.

NEPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, NEPT shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4656, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0109 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -225.86 and a Gross Margin at -24.39. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -205.77.

Return on Total Capital for NEPT is now -60.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, NEPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] managed to generate an average of -$368,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

NEPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEPT.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NEPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 27.38% of NEPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEPT stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 22,214,683, which is approximately 14.291% of the company’s market cap and around 10.13% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 4,166,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 million in NEPT stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $3.35 million in NEPT stock with ownership of nearly 1993.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:NEPT] by around 14,048,110 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 689,327 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,920,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,657,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEPT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,597,661 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 379,813 shares during the same period.