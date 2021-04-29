NCR Corporation [NCR] Revenue clocked in at $6.21 billion, up 22.33% YTD: What’s Next?

NCR Corporation [NYSE: NCR] gained 8.70% or 3.68 points to close at $45.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3708196 shares. The company report on April 28, 2021 that NCR Announces First Quarter 2021 Results.

Significant Profit Margin Expansion and Recurring Revenue up 9%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. First quarter and other recent highlights include:.

It opened the trading session at $44.00, the shares rose to $46.08 and dropped to $43.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCR points out that the company has recorded 117.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -202.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, NCR reached to a volume of 3708196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NCR Corporation [NCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCR shares is $47.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for NCR Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for NCR Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NCR stock. On September 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NCR shares from 23 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NCR Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for NCR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for NCR stock

NCR Corporation [NCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.47. With this latest performance, NCR shares gained by 24.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.19 for NCR Corporation [NCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.94, while it was recorded at 42.61 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NCR Corporation [NCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.35 and a Gross Margin at +26.13. NCR Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.11.

Return on Total Capital for NCR is now 8.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NCR Corporation [NCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.06. Additionally, NCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 345.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NCR Corporation [NCR] managed to generate an average of -$194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.NCR Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NCR Corporation [NCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NCR Corporation posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCR Corporation go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NCR Corporation [NCR]

There are presently around $5,457 million, or 94.00% of NCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,824,500, which is approximately 0.393% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,436,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $479.66 million in NCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $295.86 million in NCR stock with ownership of nearly -16.715% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NCR Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in NCR Corporation [NYSE:NCR] by around 12,680,868 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 11,273,701 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 94,782,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,736,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,718,681 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,113,880 shares during the same period.