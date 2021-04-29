National Bank Financial lifts Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE: KL] traded at a high on 04/28/21, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.06. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Annual General Meeting and First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) announced details of the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held on May 6, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (“ET”). The Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format via a live audio webcast available online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1086; Password: kirkland2021 (case sensitive), as well as on the Company’s website at www.kl.gold.

In addition, the Company also announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 on the same day, Thursday, May 6, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will then host a conference call to review the results that afternoon at 2:00 pm ET. Those wishing to join the call can do so using the telephone numbers listed below. The call will also be webcast and available on the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3752744 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for KL stock reached $10.16 billion, with 267.06 million shares outstanding and 257.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, KL reached a trading volume of 3752744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01.

How has KL stock performed recently?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, KL shares gained by 12.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.34, while it was recorded at 38.40 for the last single week of trading, and 43.29 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.94 and a Gross Margin at +56.48. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.02.

Return on Total Capital for KL is now 38.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, KL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] managed to generate an average of $367,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Insider trade positions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]

There are presently around $5,079 million, or 62.96% of KL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,162,751, which is approximately 9.421% of the company’s market cap and around 4.05% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,979,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.89 million in KL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $301.73 million in KL stock with ownership of nearly -2.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE:KL] by around 15,770,025 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 21,396,803 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 96,271,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,438,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,340,233 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,525,389 shares during the same period.