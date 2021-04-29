Market cap of Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] reaches 471.68M – now what?

Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: SESN] price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on April 17, 2021 that Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, reported the grants of non-statutory stock options to four new employees in connection with the commencement of their employment with Sesen Bio. The addition of these new team members represents a continuation of the buildout of the Sesen Bio team in support of its transformation into a commercial-stage company ahead of the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021 for Vicineum™ for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Under the grants of non-statutory stock options, up to 143,500 shares of Sesen Bio common stock are purchasable upon vesting of the stock options within the ten-year term. Each of the stock options vests over a four-year period, with one quarter of the underlying shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and an additional 6.25% of the underlying shares vesting at the end of each successive three-month period following the one-year anniversary of the date of grant, subject in each case to the employee’s continued service with Sesen Bio.

A sum of 4131844 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.82M shares. Sesen Bio Inc. shares reached a high of $3.04 and dropped to a low of $2.79 until finishing in the latest session at $2.95.

Guru’s Opinion on Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sesen Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sesen Bio Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.11.

SESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.40. With this latest performance, SESN shares gained by 14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sesen Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.09. Sesen Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] managed to generate an average of -$829,519 per employee.Sesen Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SESN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sesen Bio Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 444.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SESN.

Sesen Bio Inc. [SESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82 million, or 17.00% of SESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SESN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,893,620, which is approximately 25.393% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; TRV GP, LLC, holding 4,841,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.28 million in SESN stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $8.59 million in SESN stock with ownership of nearly 44.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sesen Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Sesen Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:SESN] by around 5,546,339 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 958,873 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,271,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,776,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SESN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,494,201 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 215,818 shares during the same period.