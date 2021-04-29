Market cap of Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] reaches 409.65M – now what?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.53 during the day while it closed the day at $4.29. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Peabody to Announce Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021.

On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Peabody (NYSE: BTU) will announce results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. A conference call with management is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The call, replay and other investor data will be available at PeabodyEnergy.com.

Peabody Energy Corporation stock has also gained 11.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTU stock has declined by -8.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 180.39% and gained 78.01% year-on date.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $409.65 million, with 98.00 million shares outstanding and 96.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 2909568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 44.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 180.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.76, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.25 and a Gross Margin at -0.82. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.89.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now -3.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.67. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$403,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corporation posted -1.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $341 million, or 83.00% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 6,196,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.58 million in BTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.03 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 0.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 11,068,812 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 22,764,193 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 45,701,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,534,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,336,796 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 13,731,076 shares during the same period.