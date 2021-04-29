Market cap of PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] reaches 1.68B – now what?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] price surged by 6.64 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on March 30, 2021 that PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

A sum of 3824550 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.73M shares. PBF Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $14.455 and dropped to a low of $13.19 until finishing in the latest session at $14.30.

The one-year PBF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.46. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $13.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on PBF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.73.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.02 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.63, while it was recorded at 13.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PBF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.79%.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,282 million, or 76.80% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,947,261, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,437,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.25 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $117.87 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -7.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 13,965,620 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 16,034,643 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 59,630,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,630,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,278,600 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,246,310 shares during the same period.