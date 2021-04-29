Market cap of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] reaches 22.41M – now what?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, up 18.90%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies – EBSB, FCBP, STAY, NTEC, SNX, MLND.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -45.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLND Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $0.9601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.64, which means current price is +27.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 875.44K shares, MLND reached a trading volume of 4645613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. stock. On April 06, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MLND shares from 25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

How has MLND stock performed recently?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.40. With this latest performance, MLND shares dropped by -15.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7127, while it was recorded at 1.0160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7912 for the last 200 days.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLND.

Insider trade positions for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

There are presently around $9 million, or 47.50% of MLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLND stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 1,766,779, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.28% of the total institutional ownership; COMMODORE CAPITAL LP, holding 925,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in MLND stocks shares; and GHOST TREE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.08 million in MLND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND] by around 1,753,522 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 1,981,750 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,931,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,666,506 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLND stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,231,423 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 879,692 shares during the same period.