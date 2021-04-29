Market cap of Histogen Inc. [HSTO] reaches 40.79M – now what?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.14. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Histogen to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Business Update.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, announced that Histogen’s financial results for the second quarter will be released after the close of market on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

About Histogen Inc.

Histogen Inc. stock has also gained 15.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSTO stock has declined by -12.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.84% and gained 50.40% year-on date.

The market cap for HSTO stock reached $40.79 million, with 35.74 million shares outstanding and 30.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, HSTO reached a trading volume of 3181000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00.

HSTO stock trade performance evaluation

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.29. With this latest performance, HSTO shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.96 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2219, while it was recorded at 1.0580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6295 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Histogen Inc. [HSTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -568.92 and a Gross Margin at +48.23. Histogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -911.56.

Return on Total Capital for HSTO is now -71.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.81. Additionally, HSTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Histogen Inc. [HSTO] managed to generate an average of -$987,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Histogen Inc. posted -1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 124,300, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC, holding 80,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92000.0 in HSTO stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $84000.0 in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 91,172 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 150,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 284,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,963 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,312 shares during the same period.