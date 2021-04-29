Market cap of Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] reaches 860.30M – now what?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [NYSE: CAAP] gained 3.65% on the last trading session, reaching $5.39 price per share at the time. The company report on April 15, 2021 that Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports March 2021 Passenger Traffic.

Total passenger traffic down 44.0% year-on-year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported a 44.0% YoY passenger traffic decline in March 2021, and 71.3% when compared to the same period of 2019.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. represents 160.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $860.30 million with the latest information. CAAP stock price has been found in the range of $5.1199 to $6.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 218.02K shares, CAAP reached a trading volume of 4211689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAAP shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Corporacion America Airports S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corporacion America Airports S.A. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

Trading performance analysis for CAAP stock

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.95. With this latest performance, CAAP shares gained by 15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.95 for Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.37 and a Gross Margin at -8.87. Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.66.

Return on Total Capital for CAAP is now -6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 277.58. Additionally, CAAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP] managed to generate an average of -$43,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Corporacion America Airports S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corporacion America Airports S.A. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -160.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corporacion America Airports S.A. go to 28.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corporacion America Airports S.A. [CAAP]

There are presently around $68 million, or 8.60% of CAAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAAP stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 8,131,957, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 81.84% of the total institutional ownership; NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 million in CAAP stocks shares; and RWC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $3.87 million in CAAP stock with ownership of nearly -6.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corporacion America Airports S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. [NYSE:CAAP] by around 8,495,286 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,042,846 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,132,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,670,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAAP stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,409,096 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,511,172 shares during the same period.