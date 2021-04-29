Market Analysts see Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: FCPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.83%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76294.

Over the last 12 months, FCPT stock rose by 27.62%. The one-year Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.35. The average equity rating for FCPT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.17 billion, with 73.96 million shares outstanding and 72.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 443.14K shares, FCPT stock reached a trading volume of 1770347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCPT shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FCPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

FCPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, FCPT shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.99, while it was recorded at 29.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Four Corners Property Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.95 and a Gross Margin at +71.47. Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.84.

Return on Total Capital for FCPT is now 7.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.31. Additionally, FCPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] managed to generate an average of $221,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 249.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

FCPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Four Corners Property Trust Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCPT.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [FCPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,977 million, or 93.30% of FCPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,280,434, which is approximately 8.464% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,627,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.6 million in FCPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $237.53 million in FCPT stock with ownership of nearly 3.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:FCPT] by around 5,092,369 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,031,743 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 61,425,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,549,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCPT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,143,623 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 844,405 shares during the same period.