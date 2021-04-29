Market Analysts see F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] gaining to $207. Time to buy?

F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIV] traded at a low on 04/28/21, posting a -9.08 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $186.70. The company report on April 28, 2021 that F5 Delivers Second Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Revenue Growth with 19% GAAP and 18% Non-GAAP Product Revenue Growth.

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“The transformation we have worked persistently to achieve has put F5 at the center of applications, both traditional and modern, with a differentiated multi-cloud approach. As a result, we are benefiting from strong and sustainable macro growth drivers, which are ultimately powered by escalating application growth,” said François Locoh-Donou, F5’s President and CEO.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3098610 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F5 Networks Inc. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.17%.

The market cap for FFIV stock reached $11.44 billion, with 61.44 million shares outstanding and 61.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 650.08K shares, FFIV reached a trading volume of 3098610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIV shares is $219.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for F5 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $235 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for F5 Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FFIV stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FFIV shares from 175 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F5 Networks Inc. is set at 5.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FFIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FFIV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has FFIV stock performed recently?

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.88. With this latest performance, FFIV shares dropped by -10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.62 for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.40, while it was recorded at 204.18 for the last single week of trading, and 165.95 for the last 200 days.

F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.67 and a Gross Margin at +80.80. F5 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.08.

Return on Total Capital for FFIV is now 17.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.63. Additionally, FFIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV] managed to generate an average of $50,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.F5 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, F5 Networks Inc. posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FFIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F5 Networks Inc. go to 11.70%.

Insider trade positions for F5 Networks Inc. [FFIV]

There are presently around $11,134 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,585,366, which is approximately -0.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,733,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $883.7 million in FFIV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $774.68 million in FFIV stock with ownership of nearly 30.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F5 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in F5 Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIV] by around 6,457,249 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 5,608,372 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 47,567,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,633,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIV stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,536 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,280,449 shares during the same period.