Market Analysts see Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EVRI] gained 12.61% or 2.01 points to close at $17.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3960149 shares. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Everi Holdings to Report 2021 First Quarter Results on May 5 and Host Conference Call and Webcast.

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced that it will release its 2021 first quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (631) 891-4304. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 10014357. The replay will be available until May 12, 2021. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

It opened the trading session at $16.00, the shares rose to $17.97 and dropped to $15.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVRI points out that the company has recorded 101.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -372.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, EVRI reached to a volume of 3960149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVRI shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Everi Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EVRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everi Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93.

Trading performance analysis for EVRI stock

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.32. With this latest performance, EVRI shares gained by 32.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.21 for Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.74. Everi Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.87.

Return on Total Capital for EVRI is now -0.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -354.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.01. Additionally, EVRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI] managed to generate an average of -$62,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Everi Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everi Holdings Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Everi Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Everi Holdings Inc. [EVRI]

There are presently around $1,458 million, or 90.10% of EVRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVRI stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,094,959, which is approximately 18.745% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 6,291,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.93 million in EVRI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $107.99 million in EVRI stock with ownership of nearly 3.969% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everi Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Everi Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EVRI] by around 14,796,210 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 11,299,213 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 55,135,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,231,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVRI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,445,906 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,543,162 shares during the same period.