Market Analysts see A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE: ATEN] price plunged by -4.78 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on April 28, 2021 that A10 Networks Reports Organic Growth, Expansion of Recurring Revenue and Security Solutions, Driven by 5G and Cybersecurity, for Q1 2021.

First Quarter GAAP EPS of $0.03, non-GAAP EPS of $0.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN), a leading provider of secure application services and solutions, announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

A sum of 1000795 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 892.91K shares. A10 Networks Inc. shares reached a high of $9.10 and dropped to a low of $8.69 until finishing in the latest session at $8.77.

The one-year ATEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.54. The average equity rating for ATEN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEN shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for A10 Networks Inc. stock. On March 19, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATEN shares from 8 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

ATEN Stock Performance Analysis:

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, ATEN shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.51, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into A10 Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.76. A10 Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for ATEN is now 12.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.80. Additionally, ATEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] managed to generate an average of $24,076 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.A10 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ATEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, A10 Networks Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc. go to 23.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $552 million, or 83.90% of ATEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATEN stocks are: SUMMIT PARTNERS L P with ownership of 9,560,941, which is approximately 0.229% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIEX CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 7,691,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.45 million in ATEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.5 million in ATEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A10 Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE:ATEN] by around 7,340,749 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,426,447 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 51,159,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,926,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATEN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,123,888 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,014,423 shares during the same period.