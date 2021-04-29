Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] moved down -1.50: Why It’s Important

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] closed the trading session at $196.06 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $195.70, while the highest price level was $199.84. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Lowe’s Acquires STAINMASTER®, the Most Recognized and Trusted Carpet Brand, Advancing Total Home Strategy.

— Purchase Expands Lowe's Private Brand Offering –.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced it acquired the STAINMASTER brand, the most recognized and trusted carpet brand on the market, advancing the home improvement retailer’s Total Home strategy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.15 percent and weekly performance of -3.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, LOW reached to a volume of 4922689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $203.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $202, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on LOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 100.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

LOW stock trade performance evaluation

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.86, while it was recorded at 199.31 for the last single week of trading, and 167.09 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.44. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for LOW is now 40.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 340.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,824.01. Additionally, LOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,708.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] managed to generate an average of $17,091 per employee.Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 14.21%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $107,768 million, or 78.90% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,607,609, which is approximately -3.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,311,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.65 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.26 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -5.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 968 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 27,994,955 shares. Additionally, 914 investors decreased positions by around 49,908,816 shares, while 254 investors held positions by with 471,763,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,667,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,049,226 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,001,230 shares during the same period.