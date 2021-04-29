Loop Capital lifts Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ: MANH] surged by $15.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $145.5747 during the day while it closed the day at $144.02. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Manhattan Associates Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Revenue and EPS.

Raises 2021 Full-Year Guidance.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Leading Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Solutions provider Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) reported revenue of $156.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. GAAP diluted earnings per share for both Q1 2021 and Q1 2020 was $0.35. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q1 2021 was $0.43 compared to $0.40 for Q1 2020.

Manhattan Associates Inc. stock has also gained 17.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MANH stock has inclined by 23.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.90% and gained 36.93% year-on date.

The market cap for MANH stock reached $9.07 billion, with 63.53 million shares outstanding and 62.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 368.94K shares, MANH reached a trading volume of 1461272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANH shares is $139.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Manhattan Associates Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Manhattan Associates Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on MANH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manhattan Associates Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANH in the course of the last twelve months was 65.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

MANH stock trade performance evaluation

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.46. With this latest performance, MANH shares gained by 23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.48, while it was recorded at 129.55 for the last single week of trading, and 106.78 for the last 200 days.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45 and a Gross Margin at +52.45. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.88.

Return on Total Capital for MANH is now 52.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.72. Additionally, MANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] managed to generate an average of $25,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Manhattan Associates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Manhattan Associates Inc. posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manhattan Associates Inc. go to 15.00%.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,395 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MANH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,983,683, which is approximately 1.574% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,791,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.08 million in MANH stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $829.11 million in MANH stock with ownership of nearly -2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Manhattan Associates Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ:MANH] by around 2,545,134 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 3,296,355 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 59,393,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,235,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MANH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 444,210 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 288,583 shares during the same period.