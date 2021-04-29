International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Stock trading around $143.00 per share: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.38%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that IBM Launches Advanced Storage Solutions Designed to Simplify Data Accessibility & Availability Across Hybrid Clouds.

— Company unveils plans to ship new container-native software defined storage solutions designed to help companies expand data availability across complex hybrid clouds for greater business performance and resilience;.

— Releases new IBM Elastic Storage Systems that are designed to provide scalability at double the performance of previous models, for faster access to enterprise data.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 13.25%. The one-year International Business Machines Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.2. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.75 billion, with 892.61 million shares outstanding and 890.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 3735049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $141.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 5.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.00 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.25, while it was recorded at 142.06 for the last single week of trading, and 124.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $14,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IBM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 5.61%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,262 million, or 58.20% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,806,391, which is approximately -0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,271,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.9 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.43 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,032 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 25,486,303 shares. Additionally, 993 investors decreased positions by around 27,016,567 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 452,829,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,331,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,030,762 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,259,091 shares during the same period.