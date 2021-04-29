HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain 78.26% so far this year. What now?

HEXO Corp. [NYSE: HEXO] traded at a high on 04/28/21, posting a 12.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.56. The company report on April 28, 2021 that HEXO Corp receives Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard GACP certification.

HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) announced that its flagship Masson-Angers cultivation campus has received its Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard GACP (“CUMCS-GACP”) certification, the leading certification standard for medical cannabis cultivation.

“Receiving the CUMCS-GACP certification is a testament to the team’s attention to detail and commitment to producing high-quality, consistent cannabis products to serve the global cannabis industry,” said Sebastien St-Louis, HEXO CEO and co-founder. “As we continue to go after additional market share in Canada, and to penetrate new markets around the world, this certification demonstrates that we continue to offer high-quality output our current and future CPG partners can count on.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4985307 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HEXO Corp. stands at 7.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.81%.

The market cap for HEXO stock reached $802.85 million, with 122.39 million shares outstanding and 116.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, HEXO reached a trading volume of 4985307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HEXO Corp. [HEXO]?

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for HEXO Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for HEXO Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HEXO Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEXO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48.

How has HEXO stock performed recently?

HEXO Corp. [HEXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.29. With this latest performance, HEXO shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.56 for the last 200 days.

HEXO Corp. [HEXO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HEXO Corp. [HEXO] shares currently have an operating margin of -244.85 and a Gross Margin at -120.50. HEXO Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -676.48.

Return on Total Capital for HEXO is now -26.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.91. Additionally, HEXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HEXO Corp. [HEXO] managed to generate an average of -$684,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for HEXO Corp. [HEXO]

There are presently around $91 million, or 14.45% of HEXO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEXO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,647,301, which is approximately 9.067% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 691,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in HEXO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.18 million in HEXO stock with ownership of nearly 411.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HEXO Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in HEXO Corp. [NYSE:HEXO] by around 3,402,487 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 362,751 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 10,037,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,802,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEXO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 589,288 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 120,248 shares during the same period.