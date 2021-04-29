Genpact Limited [G] gain 15.26% so far this year. What now?

Genpact Limited [NYSE: G] closed the trading session at $47.67 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.61, while the highest price level was $49.00. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Genpact Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Unitil & Genworth Financial to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, May 3:.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will replace Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Genworth Financial will replace Glu Mobile Inc. (NASD:GLUU) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P 500 constituent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASD: EA) is acquiring Glu Mobile in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Genworth Financial is more representative of the small-cap market space.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.26 percent and weekly performance of 6.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, G reached to a volume of 12478060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genpact Limited [G]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for G shares is $48.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on G stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Genpact Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $36 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Genpact Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on G stock. On August 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for G shares from 44 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genpact Limited is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for G stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for G in the course of the last twelve months was 20.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

G stock trade performance evaluation

Genpact Limited [G] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, G shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for G stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.21 for Genpact Limited [G]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.03, while it was recorded at 45.51 for the last single week of trading, and 40.73 for the last 200 days.

Genpact Limited [G]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genpact Limited [G] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +34.10. Genpact Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.32.

Return on Total Capital for G is now 13.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genpact Limited [G] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.26. Additionally, G Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genpact Limited [G] managed to generate an average of $3,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Genpact Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genpact Limited [G] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genpact Limited posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for G. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genpact Limited go to 10.84%.

Genpact Limited [G]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,815 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of G stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 26,672,248, which is approximately -6.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 25,665,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in G stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $787.36 million in G stock with ownership of nearly 1.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genpact Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Genpact Limited [NYSE:G] by around 11,880,702 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 13,962,918 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 159,067,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,910,792 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. G stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,030,344 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,825 shares during the same period.