Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] moved down -4.77: Why It’s Important

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXN] slipped around -0.41 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.19 at the close of the session, down -4.77%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Flexion Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Preliminary FX201 Clinical Data at the Upcoming 2021 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting.

Findings from a Phase 1 single ascending dose trial indicate the low dose of FX201, an intra-articular gene therapy candidate for osteoarthritis (OA), was generally well-tolerated.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Two of five patients (40%) treated with FX201 in the low-dose, single ascending dose cohort reported substantial improvement in pain out to Week 24.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -29.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLXN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.68 and lowest of $8.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.39, which means current price is +5.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 934.01K shares, FLXN reached a trading volume of 1461981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83.

How has FLXN stock performed recently?

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, FLXN shares dropped by -2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.14 for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.96, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.73 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.91.

Return on Total Capital for FLXN is now -46.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.25. Additionally, FLXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 91.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN] managed to generate an average of -$442,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Flexion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [FLXN]

There are presently around $411 million, or 98.30% of FLXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,339,324, which is approximately 5.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,196,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.37 million in FLXN stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $33.66 million in FLXN stock with ownership of nearly 13.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXN] by around 3,975,972 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 3,464,384 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 42,799,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,239,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXN stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,158,222 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,264,443 shares during the same period.