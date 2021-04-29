Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] is -36.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] gained 15.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.70 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2021 that Keynotes, Educational Panels and 66 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on April 20-22, 2021.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase will take place on April 20-22, 2021, where 66 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public and private companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with the “MicroCap Investing Workshop” starting at 8:00am EST and featuring well-known financial influencers, investors, fund managers, and key opinion leaders on current hot themes, including: SPACs, Cryptocurrency, Digital Assets, Cannabis, Psychedelics, and of course, Small-, Micro- and Nano-Cap investing.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. represents 21.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.56 million with the latest information. ENVB stock price has been found in the range of $2.36 to $2.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.90M shares, ENVB reached a trading volume of 2728664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for ENVB stock

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.38. With this latest performance, ENVB shares dropped by -7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in ENVB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $28000.0 in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 32,945 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,697 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,937 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,697 shares during the same period.