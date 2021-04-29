EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $6

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] closed the trading session at $4.90 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.82, while the highest price level was $5.01. The company report on April 20, 2021 that EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Earnings.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) announced a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2021 and further announced that it will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, May 5, at 8 a.m. Central time to discuss its first quarter 2021 earnings.

First Quarter Distribution Declaration EnLink’s Board of Directors declared a cash distribution of $0.09375 per common unit for the first quarter of 2021, which is unchanged from the fourth quarter 2020 distribution. The first quarter 2021 cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2021, to unitholders of record on April 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.08 percent and weekly performance of 12.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 70.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, ENLC reached to a volume of 3717783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ENLC stock. On April 02, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ENLC shares from 2.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.42.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.39. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.97 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.48, while it was recorded at 4.71 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.51 and a Gross Margin at +13.15. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.76.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 4.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 313.45. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 288.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of -$394,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EnLink Midstream LLC posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,280.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENLC.

There are presently around $865 million, or 83.00% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 45,729,797, which is approximately -0.865% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 33,136,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $162.37 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $98.56 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly 9.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EnLink Midstream LLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 20,826,923 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 15,709,157 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 140,065,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,601,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,856,126 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 5,849,968 shares during the same period.