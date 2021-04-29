Dow Inc. [DOW] moved up 1.05: Why It’s Important

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] traded at a high on 04/28/21, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.31. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Dow and Mura Technology announce partnership to scale game-changing new advanced recycling solution for plastics.

Technology can recycle all forms of plastic – including multi-layer, flexible plastics often used in food packaging.

Dow to play pivotal role in Mura’s global rollout of 1MM metric tonnes of recycling capacity by 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5568237 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dow Inc. stands at 2.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.29%.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $46.28 billion, with 742.00 million shares outstanding and 741.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 5568237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $64.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -0.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.98, while it was recorded at 62.24 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $31,857 million, or 68.50% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,006,636, which is approximately -0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,647,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.85 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,360,959 shares. Additionally, 533 investors decreased positions by around 22,729,375 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 453,093,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,183,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,568,783 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,388,907 shares during the same period.