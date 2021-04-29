Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] fell -16.34% so far this year. What now?

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.95% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.92%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Cyclerion Therapeutics Hosted Webinar to Discuss Pipeline Progress.

Provided updates on development strategy and execution for CY6463, a first-in-class, CNS-penetrant sGC stimulator, including IND clearance from FDA in ADv and ongoing MELAS program.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Introduced new CY6463 clinical program in CIAS with key insights from neuropsychiatric key opinion leader, Andreas Reif, M.D.

Over the last 12 months, CYCN stock dropped by -31.00%. The average equity rating for CYCN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.30 million, with 34.02 million shares outstanding and 28.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 741.62K shares, CYCN stock reached a trading volume of 1740589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

CYCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, CYCN shares dropped by -16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.36 for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.49, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3355.18. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3388.59.

Return on Total Capital for CYCN is now -55.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.87. Additionally, CYCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] managed to generate an average of -$2,288,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

CYCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYCN.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [CYCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 68.00% of CYCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYCN stocks are: SLATE PATH CAPITAL LP with ownership of 6,196,063, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 2,719,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 million in CYCN stocks shares; and MFN PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $6.21 million in CYCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCN] by around 1,236,172 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,308,343 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 18,337,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,882,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYCN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,936 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 933,656 shares during the same period.